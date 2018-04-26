No Age, Behavior, Cool Building, DJ Evan Woodward

$14 ($12 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: Snares Like A Haircut is out now, buzzing bloody loud from the No Age core and into your inner ear! On No Age's fifth full length since 2008, Dean and Randy's respective drums, singing and guitar bring twisted chaos and angst-ridden anthems at full blast for a solid LP's worth of punk for all -or rather, No- Ages! The album release is only the beginning - more and more shows are being added around the world at a blistering clip, and you need to know! All the cities below will be tainted with the tastiest rapture of vital, dreamlike punk and post-punk expressions this side of '78 that can only be provided by No Age. Snares Like A Haircut elevates the duo back to chrome-plated status and we want you to meet them in the steel cage concert venue of your home town!

The new age of No Age has begun again! Plan accordingly