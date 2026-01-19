from the Activist Calendar: Please join us for an evening in solidarity with Palestinians. Enjoy a delicious and ethically sourced Middle Eastern dinner, featuring food from local restaurants as well as locally available ethical grocery products. Experience cultural entertainment among friends starting at 6:30. This event is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 per guest.

The goal of the No Appetite for Apartheid campaign is to make Madison a more ethical place to shop by removing all grocery items complicit in the violence against Palestinians. Support our campaign and learn more about avoiding oppressive products by attending this fun event!

Learn more about our campaign and view the pledge here