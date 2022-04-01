No Clowns Allowed

Buy Tickets

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Happy April, ya Fools!

We're going to be doing a pop-up, stand-up comedy showcase at Madison's beloved Harmony Bar & Grill!  Bring your friends, and have a helluva good time with your host, Glenn Widdicombe!

Featuring: Shawna Blake, Mike Jonjak, Matt Jordan, Samara Suomi, Shawn Vasquez, and Charlie Kojis

Doors at 7pm, show 7:30pm-9pm. Tickets $5 online; $10 at the door

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - No Clowns Allowed - 2022-04-01 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - No Clowns Allowed - 2022-04-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - No Clowns Allowed - 2022-04-01 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - No Clowns Allowed - 2022-04-01 19:30:00 ical