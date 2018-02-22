Eyes on the Prize: No Easy Walk
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release:
Gray Panthers of Madison, WI present
A Documentary History of the Civil Rights Movement, “Eyes on the Prize”
Thursday Feb. 15—The Early Years
“Awakenings” (1954-1956)
“Ain't Scared of Your Jails” (1960-1961)
Madison Public Library, Central Branch
6:15 pm. Discussion until 8:45 pm.
Thursday, Feb. 22.
“No Easy Walk” (1961-1963)
Madison Public Library, South Branch
(Goodman Library)
6:15 pm. Followed by discussion.
Information: 608-438-9536 or
