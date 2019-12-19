No F-35 Action Faction

press release: NO F35 ACTION FACTION plans an action at the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change on Thursday, December 19, which is an open public event.

Actions will include picketing, questioning Senator Mark Miller's pro-F35 position and urging the Governor to make a public statement opposing the F-35.

Our message to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change is No F-35s in Wisconsin nor in any other place.

The Task Force is made of up of people from throughout the state. We want them all to take a position on this issue.

We encourage peace advocates and Climate Action groups to join us.

11:00 am – 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019, American Family Insurance National Headquarters, 6000 American Family Parkway, Madison, WI 53783

IF YOU CAN PLEASE GET THERE EARLY AND JOIN US FOR OUR 10:30am PRE-EVENT PICKET OUTSIDE OF AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AND GO INSIDE WITH US AT 11AM.

More info: noF35actionfaction@gmail.com

FB Event Page: https://www.facebook. com/events/609734866498637/