press release: Following the highly anticipated movie’s gala screening at the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival (LA-AFF), “No Game No Life Zero,” comes to nearly 500 select U.S. cinemas for a special two-night big screen event on Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m. local time (Japanese with English subtitles) and Oct. 8 at 12:55 p.m. local time (dubbed in English). In addition to the feature content, attendees will enjoy a special welcome from Sentai Filmworks ADR (dub) director Kyle Jones as well as American voice actors Scott Gibbs, Caitlynn French, Shannon Emerick, Kira Vincent Davis and Sara Ornelas.

