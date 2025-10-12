No Hangover Hashers
Ancora Coffee - Maple Bluff 611 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: No Hangover Hashers: Second Sunday - Women's Brunch
* Who: Sober, Sober-Curious & Alcohol-Free Ladies
* What: Casual Brunch Meet-Up | Laughter & Fun
* Why: We Thrive with Community + Connection
Each month- new spot! Come make some new like-minded friends!
Ancora Coffee + Bakery, 611 N Sherman Ave. | Madison, WI 53704
Sunday, October 12, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Info
Ancora Coffee - Maple Bluff 611 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Support Groups