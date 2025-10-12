media release: No Hangover Hashers: Second Sunday - Women's Brunch

* Who: Sober, Sober-Curious & Alcohol-Free Ladies

* What: Casual Brunch Meet-Up | Laughter & Fun

* Why: We Thrive with Community + Connection

Each month- new spot! Come make some new like-minded friends!

Ancora Coffee + Bakery, 611 N Sherman Ave. | Madison, WI 53704

Sunday, October 12, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM