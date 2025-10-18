No Hangover Hikers

Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: No Hangover Hikers- Sober Hiking Group

FREE | ALL GENDERS | ALL RACES

* Who: Sober, Sober-Curious & Alcohol-Free Individuals

* What: Easy Nature Walk w/ Intros & Casual Conversations

* Why: We Thrive with Community + Connection

Pheasant Branch Conservatory - Middleton, Meet in Main Parking Lot

Saturday, October 18, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Nature is medicine for the soul! Come meet some new like-minded friends!

FIND US: Emily Killeen (facilitator) will be wearing a purple trucker hat and will be standing by her black Jeep Cherokee while everyone arrives.

Info

Health & Fitness, Support Groups
Recreation
608-513-3105
