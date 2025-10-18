No Kings! No Bosses! No Billionaires!
McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, UE Local 1186, AFSCME Locals 1 and 2412, the South Central Federation of Labor, WI Bail Out the People Movement, and more as we gather on No Kings Day to stand in solidarity and demand:
No Kings, No Bosses, No Billionaires!
No Genocide, No Deportations, No Mass Incarceration!
Healthcare, Housing, Education for All!
Fund People's Needs, Not Endless Wars!
Union Jobs for All!
Programming (subject to change):
12PM: Art Build and Community Conversation at McPike Park (bad weather location: Social Justice Center)
2PM: Join the No Kings Day March to the WI State Capitol
After the March: Teach-Ins and Tabling on the Capitol Lawn
If your organization would like to endorse or participate in the planning and/or programming, email dsamadison@gmail.com. A better world is possible if we organize and win!