No Kings Community Hour
Arbor Good Neighbor House 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The next No Kings protest will take place on March 28. Want to get involved? Here’s a great opportunity: at Badger Collective's No Kings Community Hour
Sunday, March 22, 5:00 p.m., Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison
We’ll make signs, learn about our rights, and meet other volunteers.
For the most up to date information on the rally, march, and program, go to www.NOKINGSMADISON.COM
Info
Arbor Good Neighbor House 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Politics & Activism