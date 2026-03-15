media release: The next No Kings protest will take place on March 28. Want to get involved? Here’s a great opportunity: at Badger Collective's No Kings Community Hour

Sunday, March 22, 5:00 p.m., Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison

We’ll make signs, learn about our rights, and meet other volunteers.

For the most up to date information on the rally, march, and program, go to www.NOKINGSMADISON.COM