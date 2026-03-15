No Kings Community Hour

RSVP

Arbor Good Neighbor House 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: The next No Kings protest will take place on March 28. Want to get involved? Here’s a great opportunity: at Badger Collective's No Kings Community Hour 

Sunday, March 22, 5:00 p.m., Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison

We’ll make signs, learn about our rights, and meet other volunteers.

For the most up to date information on the rally, march, and program, go to www.NOKINGSMADISON.COM

Info

Arbor Good Neighbor House 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Politics & Activism
RSVP
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