No Kings March & Rally

media release: We will see you, March 28, in MADISON. We will have live music, incredible speakers and a resource fair for you to plug into your community!

March departs 12:30 pm, Brittingham Park, to Capitol Square for 2 pm rally.

In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration and affirm that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings. Since then, people have continued to rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota.

In Madison, we understand the assignment.