No Kings Mount Horeb

from the SWWAP newsletter: On Saturday, March 28, we need to show up in world-historic numbers to send a message: NOT IN OUR NAME! We the people of the US reject Trump’s brutality at home and abroad and we say in one voice:

﻿NO WARS OF AGRESSION!

NO TERRORIZING OUR COMMUNTY OR YOURS!

NO TYRANTS, NO CONQUESTS,

AND NO KINGS!

﻿Join us from 1-3 PM, at the Mount Horeb Liberty Park Shelter, located at 1201 Cox Dr, for a peaceful & powerful assembly.

The event will feature uplifting music and inspiring speakers, (TBA). We will then have a sign brigade on well traveled Springdale Street.

Communities across the region are joining this historic event, and we will keep you informed in our upcoming newsletter of all the opportunities to engage on March 28.

﻿This is America, a land of hope and justice! Together, we will shake off the chains of oppression and find a way forward for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Your presence matters—let's make history together!