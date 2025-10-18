media release: The folks who brought you No Kings in June are excited to be planning the next No Kings on Oct. 18. We're just getting started, but you can count on Madison to show up again to fight the Trump regime.

📅 When: October 18, time TBD 📍 Where: TBD

Sign up now and keep an eye on your email for details including the time, location and information about a march.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.