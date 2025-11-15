No Kings Rally

media release: On Saturday, November 15, those traveling through Mount Horeb will be reminded of the signs of fascism. We have developed a series of messages which will outline the signs and dangers of fascism. Those who view the display will recognize the signs and how fascism has taken root at the highest levels of American government. ﻿

*Liberty Park is located east of the Military Ridge Trail overpass on Cox Drive. There are restrooms. Please be prompt. There will be a special display which will call for 21 people.