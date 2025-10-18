media release: The Silver Badgers are organizing a No Kings rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at the corner of Tree Lane and Gammon Road.

Rally to demonstrate that America has no kings, no dictators, no tyrants. The power belongs to the people. Wear your Silver Badgers T-shirt or cap and bring signs, flags, banners, noisemakers, friends, and family.

We want to line the terrace the length of Gammon Road south from Tree Lane to Mineral Point Road.

Notes from the organizer: The ground at this location is flat and there’s parking available in nearby lots or on the street.

