media release: The 2024 Rockonsin battle of the bands runner-up, No Limit was formed when young musicians from Monona Grove High School and Columbus High School came together through the Madison Music Foundry. Along with some tasty originals, they play a wide spectrum of what is now classic alt-rock to some. Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Bush, Tom Petty, Metallica, Foo Fighters and Weezer can round out a great, energetic show.

$10 cover.