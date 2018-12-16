press release: High Noon Saloon presents: Packers N' Bluegrass

Doors at 10:30 AM / No Name String Band at 11:00 AM | All Ages

Here's the Sunday Funday you've been looking for, folks! Join us at High Noon for a knee-slappin', hee-hawin', belly rubbin' Packers N' Bluegrass watch party!

~ Packers game on the BIG SCREEN

~ Performances by Madison's own No Name String Band during Pregame and at Halftime

~ FREE TOUCHDOWN SHOTS!

~ Pinball on the balcony

Doors N' Bluegrass 10:30 AM

No Name String Band: 11:00 AM

Packers on the BIG SCREEN: 12:00 PM

Halftime performance by No Name String Band

Packers second-half on the BIG SCREEN

Cover: $2, All Ages.

Bring the whole family down to enjoy Wisconsin's greatest pastimes - Packers N Bluegrass!