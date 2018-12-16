No Name String Band
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: High Noon Saloon presents: Packers N' Bluegrass
Doors at 10:30 AM / No Name String Band at 11:00 AM | All Ages
Here's the Sunday Funday you've been looking for, folks! Join us at High Noon for a knee-slappin', hee-hawin', belly rubbin' Packers N' Bluegrass watch party!
~ Packers game on the BIG SCREEN
~ Performances by Madison's own No Name String Band during Pregame and at Halftime
~ FREE TOUCHDOWN SHOTS!
~ Pinball on the balcony
Doors N' Bluegrass 10:30 AM
No Name String Band: 11:00 AM
Packers on the BIG SCREEN: 12:00 PM
Halftime performance by No Name String Band
Packers second-half on the BIG SCREEN
Cover: $2, All Ages.
Bring the whole family down to enjoy Wisconsin's greatest pastimes - Packers N Bluegrass!