No Name String Band, Los Chechos

media release: Two Madison bands celebrate 10 years of performance, revelry, and friendship.

The No Name String Band music collective distills the heart of old time fiddle music with modern improvisation and a dram of classical discipline to create a uniquely new time sound. The NNSB spins their own groove on light-footed and hard-driving barn dance tunes of the American south, while slowing down to explore more introspective original compositions. You might have seen the NNSB anywhere from a festival or opera house stage, coffee shop or bar room corner, dealership showroom (inside a Mini Cooper) or a distillery tasting room. Wherever you find them, their motto is simple: New Time Old Time - Any Time - All the Time.

Los Chechos honors danceable grooves and songs from Latin America in their own Midwestern way. They playfully recreate pop classics from cumbia, ska, reggae and rock, with an emphasis on improvisation. Language is no barrier, as Ecuadorian frontman Alejandro Punbra sings in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, and Quechua. Backing him are some of Madison's musical finest, featuring members of Immigre, Panchromatic Steel, Samba Novistas, and the Big Payback.