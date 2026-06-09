No Name String Band

to

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie

Food and beverage sales start at 5pm. Music starts at 6pm.

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, beverages, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Info

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
to
Google Calendar - No Name String Band - 2026-08-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - No Name String Band - 2026-08-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - No Name String Band - 2026-08-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - No Name String Band - 2026-08-11 18:00:00 ical