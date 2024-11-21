media release: Ruthless Films & Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Present NO ONE ASKED YOU

KICK THE GOVERNMENT OUT OF YOUR PANTS!

Featuring Lizz Winstead and Abortion Access Front.

Tickets: $15.00

Tickets available at the door and online.

Doors open 6:30 | Film at 7:30

Comedian, disruptor-extraordinaire Lizz Winstead (co-creator of The Daily Show), and Abortion Access Front crisscross the U.S. to support abortion clinic staff and bust stigma. Pop culture icons and next-gen comics fuel this six-year road film activating small-town folks to rebuild vandalized clinics, exposing wrongdoer politicians, anti-abortion extremists, media neglect as the race to the bottom ensues and our rights burn down. ‘No One Asked You’ is a bold call to action driven by the power of humor in social change, where joy prevails.