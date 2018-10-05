Presented by Mercury Players Theatre

Saintly Sister Janet and vicious serial killer Ray Cohannon die at the same time. When they reach Heaven and Hell they become pen pals and help each other come to terms with their respective eternal rewards.

A sardonic, absurdist work by local playwright Barry Levenson, No One Goes to Hell for the Food questions whether anyone is entirely good or evil, examines the value of religion after death, and stresses the importance of being honest about one’s diet. You’ll never look at canned pasta the same way again.

No One Goes to Hell for the Food will be performed on the Drury Stage.

Friday–Saturday, October 5–6 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, October 11 @ 7:30pm

Friday–Saturday, October 12–13 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, October 14 @ 4:00pm

Thursday, October 18 @ 7:30pm

Friday, October 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, October 20 @ 4:00pm

Approximate run-time: 2 hrs, 35 mins

General Admission: $20; Seniors: $18; Students: $18; Thursdays: $15