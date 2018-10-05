No One Goes to Hell for the Food
Mercury Players Theatre
Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Presented by Mercury Players Theatre
Saintly Sister Janet and vicious serial killer Ray Cohannon die at the same time. When they reach Heaven and Hell they become pen pals and help each other come to terms with their respective eternal rewards.
A sardonic, absurdist work by local playwright Barry Levenson, No One Goes to Hell for the Food questions whether anyone is entirely good or evil, examines the value of religion after death, and stresses the importance of being honest about one’s diet. You’ll never look at canned pasta the same way again.
No One Goes to Hell for the Food will be performed on the Drury Stage.
Friday–Saturday, October 5–6 @ 7:30pm
Thursday, October 11 @ 7:30pm
Friday–Saturday, October 12–13 @ 7:30pm
Sunday, October 14 @ 4:00pm
Thursday, October 18 @ 7:30pm
Friday, October 19 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, October 20 @ 4:00pm
Approximate run-time: 2 hrs, 35 mins
General Admission: $20; Seniors: $18; Students: $18; Thursdays: $15