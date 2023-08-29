No Ordinary Campaign

$10 ADV / $15 DOS

media release: At 37, Brian Wallach was diagnosed with ALS—on the same day he and his wife Sandra brought their second daughter home from the hospital. They went from being recently removed from working at the White House to not knowing if Brian would live to see his 40th birthday. This is the story of what happened next: bringing their political organizing experience to the fight, Brian and Sandra have moved with astonishing speed to build a patient-led revolution reminiscent of the HIV fight. We follow them as they carve an unlikely path of funding, legislative, drug approval, and community-building successes to remake the future of the ALS fight, while racing against the clock of Brian’s own condition.

Ticket proceeds will go towards the non-profit organization I AM ALS.