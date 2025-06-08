media release: Madison’s Anti-War Film Series and friends present the 2025 Academy Award Winner, Best Documentary Feature -- NO OTHER LAND

Madison Premiere - May 25, 5 pm, Bartell Theater, 113 E Mifflin. Free, but tickets required. Reserve your seat - www.bartelltheater.org

@ Anti-War Café, June 8, 5 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham. Free, no tickets required.

These are fundraising screenings. Donations will be requested, all proceeds to the communities of Masafer Yatta. Sponsors: Madison Rafah Sister City Project, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Veterans for Peace Madison, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison, Bartell Theater, Christ Presbyterian Church, Interfaith Peace Working Group.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmKnS3qQYqg

Oscar acceptance speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gzo7PiFiaM

About the film:

For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel's occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with an Israeli journalist who wants to join his fight. No Other Land is an unflinching account of a community's mass expulsion and acts as a creative resistance to Apartheid and a search for a path towards equality and justice.

★★★★★ "Powerful Israel-Palestine documentary is essential viewing" - The Guardian

Reserve your seat for the May 25 show - http://bartelltheatre.org/2025/no-other-land/

More info: warabolition1@gmail.com