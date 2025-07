× Expand courtesy Antipode Films People among rubble; a still image from "No Other Land." A still from "No Other Land."

media release: Academy Award winning documentary, 90 minutes, between Palestinian activist & Israeli journalist in destruction of West Bank community, Masafar Yatta. This film has limited distribution in USA.

Discussion following.

Contributions accepted for: Doctors Against Genocide. Popcorn served

Monday, July 28, 6-8pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Hwy M, Middleton.

Presented by the Social Justice Team at Holy Wisdom