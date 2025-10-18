Fresh from its sold-out screening at this year's Wisconsin Film Festival, where it filled the Barrymore Theater, the documentary everyone's talking about is back!

Don't miss your chance to experience NO PACKERS, NO LIFE! on the big screen with fellow fans this Saturday, October 18 at 6:30PM at Marcus Theaters Point Cinema.

Special Post-Screening Q&A

Join us for an exclusive conversation with the filmmakers and UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts’ own Professor Jeff Smith!

This is more than just a movie—it's a celebration of Wisconsin's greatest passion. Be part of the experience!