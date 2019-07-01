press release: Youth Summer Camp at Neighborhood House is an endless adventure for children ages 7-12. Whether your child loves running around at the park, expressing themselves artistically, or exploring the city of Madison, they will feel at home at our summer camp.

Neighborhood House prides itself on its long history of fostering cultural diversity and collaboration. This summer day camp involves a plethora of community partners who teach campers various subjects through guest visits, activities, and field trips.

9:00am - 4:00pm (or 7:30 - 5:30pm with extended day option), Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME Week 2: July 1 – 5 (skip 7/4) “Home” can mean a lot of things! Campers will explore their home of Madison, WI through guest speakers, games, arts & crafts, field trips, and food!