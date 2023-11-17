media release: As we watch Israel’s brutal, U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza unfold before our eyes, our hearts cry out for the men, women, and children of Palestine. The latest death toll stands at 11,697 Palestinians and at least 1,200 people killed in Israel since October 7. In Gaza, at least 4,710 children and 3,160 women have been killed. At least 29,800 people have been injured, about 70 percent of them children and women.

No Profit in Gaza Genocide Demonstration

Corner of Langdon Street and Wisconsin Place, Madison

November 17, 7- 9 AM

The CEO of Oshkosh Corporation, which produces hulls for Eitan armored vehicles being used by Israel in the ground assault on Gaza. will be speaking in Madison this morning at a Cap Times Breakfast event at the Edgewater Hotel. Wisconsinites will picket outside the event to say no to the Gaza genocide and to call for a ceasefire.

Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, holds a contract valued at over $100 million to produce hundreds of hulls for Israeli made Eitan Armored Personnel Carriers now being used in the ground assault on Gaza. The Eitan is a new generation of combat vehicle with increased firepower and mobility, designed for use in urban areas, and can fire a heavy machine gun or automatic cannon. Oshkosh Defense has produced military vehicles for Israel for years, including contracts for $200 million in 2017 and $159 million in 2019.

Demonstrators this morning will say no to Wisconsin’s role in the ground assault on Gaza.

World BEYOND War is a global movement to end all wars. World BEYOND War is participating in the Merchants of Death war crimes tribunals that are now taking place to hold war profiteers accountable. Learn more here: https://merchantsofdeath.org