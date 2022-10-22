No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: NO QUESTION- MDSN fastcore. This will be No Question's last show ever after almost 8 years of existence.

https://noquestion.bandcamp.com/

DISEASE- Seattle grind unit swinging through Madison on tour

https://diseasegrind.bandcamp.com/

L.I.B.(Life Is Beautiful)- Indianapolis powerviolence homies. Tough as fuck and nice as hell

https://lifeisbeautiful.bandcamp.com/

INFERNAL TRENCH- one-man anti-fascist black metal weaponry

https://infernaltrench.bandcamp.com/

10/22 at Mickey's Tavern

10PM

21+

$5-$10 Suggested donation (Please give what you can! Support the touring bands!)

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench - 2022-10-22 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench - 2022-10-22 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench - 2022-10-22 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench - 2022-10-22 22:00:00 ical