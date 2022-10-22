No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
D'Arcy Johnson
No Question
media release: NO QUESTION- MDSN fastcore. This will be No Question's last show ever after almost 8 years of existence.
https://noquestion.bandcamp.com/
DISEASE- Seattle grind unit swinging through Madison on tour
https://diseasegrind.bandcamp.com/
L.I.B.(Life Is Beautiful)- Indianapolis powerviolence homies. Tough as fuck and nice as hell
https://lifeisbeautiful.bandcamp.com/
INFERNAL TRENCH- one-man anti-fascist black metal weaponry
https://infernaltrench.bandcamp.com/
10/22 at Mickey's Tavern
10PM
21+
$5-$10 Suggested donation (Please give what you can! Support the touring bands!)