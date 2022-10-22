No Question, Diseasse, L.I.B., Infernal Trench

× Expand D'Arcy Johnson No Question

media release: NO QUESTION- MDSN fastcore. This will be No Question's last show ever after almost 8 years of existence.

https://noquestion.bandcamp.com/

DISEASE- Seattle grind unit swinging through Madison on tour

https://diseasegrind.bandcamp.com/

L.I.B.(Life Is Beautiful)- Indianapolis powerviolence homies. Tough as fuck and nice as hell

https://lifeisbeautiful.bandcamp.com/

INFERNAL TRENCH- one-man anti-fascist black metal weaponry

https://infernaltrench.bandcamp.com/

10/22 at Mickey's Tavern

10PM

21+

$5-$10 Suggested donation (Please give what you can! Support the touring bands!)