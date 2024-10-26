media release: Saturday, October 26, 7:00pm & Sunday, October 27, 2:00pm: Fermat's Last Theater Co. presents No Regrets – Albert Camus and Edith Piaf in the French Resistance.

Thanks to those who came to our dramatic readings of Mother Courage Alone … next up will be a fall documentary work entitled No Regrets – Albert Camus and Edith Piaf in the French Resistance. It will be an evening of Piaf’s classic songs and Camus’ writing for the underground newspaper Combat. Oct 26 and 27 at Art Lit Lab … stay tuned.