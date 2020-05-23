ONLINE: No Small Matter

press release: Join Madison Children's Museum for an exclusive, online screening of the film No Small Matter on Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m., followed by an expert-led discussion.

Through poignant stories and surprising humor, No Small Matter lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of investing in young children, especially during the first five years. Madison Children's Museum's work is guided by the same research and values, making this film especially relevant to us and our supporters.

To make it dinner and a movie, our loyal supporters at The Great Dane are offering 10% off your carryout order when you watch the film.

Tickets are limited, so reserve your space now. More details will be sent to ticket holders the week of the film.