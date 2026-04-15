No Stupid Questions: How to Ask About Religion/Spirituality with Curiosity and Respect

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UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin

From the Activist Calendar: Wed. April 15, 6:00 pm UW-Madison – MSC Lounge (716 Langdon St.) Panel Discussion – No Stupid Questions – How to Ask About Religion/Spirituality with Curiosity and Respect. Co-hosted by WI Faith Voices for Justice and the UW Center for Interfaith Dialogue. Free event, meal provided – to register, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZ6c1OLTd_F0-cdjkPbxbnHTxJVxTDxIY3mkVJ-nojFgAzKg/viewform

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UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin
Politics & Activism
608-513-7121
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