media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory will present a special screening of the new documentary No Time to Fail on Monday, October 24, at 7:00pm. Free admission, limited seating. Reserve a seat in advance at https://notimetofaildoc.bpt.me (limit 2 per transaction).

The screening will be followed by a virtual Q & A session with co-director Sara Archambault and an in-person panel of local election officials.

No Time To Fail | Sara Achambault and Margo Guernsey | USA | 2022 | 90 minutes

Election workers are ground zero for democracy.

No Time to Fail follows Rhode Island's local election administrators and poll workers as they work around the clock to secure the vote for their community during the 2020 election--amidst an onslaught of attacks from a sitting President, and the deadly threat of a global pandemic.

Once invisible to the general public, election administrators are at the center of an ongoing public debate about the integrity of our democracy. No Time to Fail is an invitation to the American electorate to meet the people whose job it is to uphold the scaffolding of our republic and protect free and fair elections in what emerges as an unprecedented voting adventure.

More information at https://www.notimetofailfilm.com/, and on Instagram @notimetofaildoc.