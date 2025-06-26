media release: The Madison branch of the 50501 Movement will hold a No War in Iran silent march, sit in, and protest on Thursday, June 26 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Forward Statue/State Capitol.

Our Movement

We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution. We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.

Our Demands

We support the demands of 50501 Veterans: