No War In Iran
to
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Madison branch of the 50501 Movement will hold a No War in Iran silent march, sit in, and protest on Thursday, June 26 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Forward Statue/State Capitol.
Our Movement
We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution. We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.
Our Demands
We support the demands of 50501 Veterans:
- Halt further strikes immediately and commit to no additional use of force without explicit Congressional authorization.
- Pursue every diplomatic channel – bilateral, multilateral, and back-channel – to de-escalate tensions.
- Provide congress and the public with a clear articulation of strategic objectives, legal justifications, and metrics for success.
- Center the voices of Veterans and active duty personnel in policy deliberations; those who serve should never be an afterthought.