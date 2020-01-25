press release: Thank you to everybody who came out to protest US military occupation in the Middle East on January 4! But that was only the beginning. We do not want to lose momentum now! The anti-war, anti-imperialist movement in the United States needs to show Washington, D.C., that we are serious about preventing another genocidal invasion - this time in Iran. Please join us on the State St. corner of the Wisconsin State Capitol building to say it again: NO WAR ON IRAN!

--------------------------------------------------------------------

From ANSWER Coalition:

The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences.

The people of the world need to rise up and stop it. For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.

Initiators for this call include the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), United National Anti-War Committee, Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, International Action Center, United For Peace and Justice, Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, Food Not Bombs and many other anti-war and peace organizations.