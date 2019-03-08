No, We Don’t Make Maps: The State Cartographer’s Office and Our Role in GIScience at UW-Madison and Beyond

press release: Established in 1974 thanks to the foresight and perseverance of the legendary Arthur H. Robinson, the Wisconsin State Cartographer's Office (SCO) is a unique organization unlike any other in the country. Among our many duties, the SCO promotes the transfer of technologies and ideas developed by faculty and staff of the University of Wisconsin system. As such, our office is a prime example of the “Wisconsin Idea” at work. Join me as we take a journey through the years and discuss our role within the Department of Geography, our impact on student learning, and the services we provide to the Wisconsin geospatial community. I hope you leave the presentation knowing a bit more about all the interesting things happening in our little wing of Science Hall!

The Yi-Fu Lecture Series features a wide variety of U.S. and international guest lecturers from all geographic disciplines. Lecturers at these Friday seminars also often speak at brown-bag lunches, one-on-one student sessions, and breakfast meetings with student interest groups as part of their visit. Doctoral students are invited to present their final research. The lecture series was initiated by Dr. Tuan and receives enthusiastic support as a department and campus tradition.

All lectures are presented on Friday at 3:30pm in Science Hall - Rm 180 unless otherwise noted.