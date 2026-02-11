media release: Mothaígh Thú Uaim — Feeling You From Me

Ruth Davis Design Gallery, March 18, 2026 - March 29, 2026. Reception March 20, 2026 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm (registration suggested)

In Irish Gaelic, there is no direct way to say “I miss you” or “I miss ___.” Instead, the language prioritizes the act of feeling and the object of that missing over the primary subject. It highlights the distance between the person feeling the loss of another. Utilizing nets and lace to create an installation around the abstraction of grief and memory, Noa Rickey creates a space showing the distance between an individual and the person, place, or thing that they are missing. How does time abstract the memories of a person long past? How many layers of grief are there covering the incident? What images remain and which ones are left behind? Through large-scale works and small-scale lace, Noa’s work asks and answers these questions.