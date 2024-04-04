“O Brawling Love," 4/4-5/16 UW Memorial Union-Class of 1925 Gallery (reception 5:30-7 pm, 4/4).

media release: Artist Statement: With this body of work, I explore the intimate stories people carry within their bodies. The works in O Brawling Love delve into the bodily experiences of both transgender people and cisgender women, reflecting on the complex connections between these lived realities. The abstract sculptures presented here are intended to amplify uncomfortable sensations associated with the female-presenting body. These pieces examine the discomfort and pressure of being scrutinized—both by oneself and by society—and the expectation to conform to a female body, often sexualized through the male gaze. The abstracted forms of the body in these works invite viewers to engage with their own physicality and personal connections to these themes.

Thank you to the Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee for this opportunity to show my work at the Class of 1925 Gallery! Additional thanks to my committee, family, and friends, for their support of my vision and emerging practice.

Bio:

Noa Rickey is an artist, performer, and educator. Born and raised in Minnesota to a family of artists, they grew up with a deep appreciation of craft and fine art making. Noa received a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a minor in Irish Studies and currently is a second-year MFA candidate in Design Studies at UW-Madison. They have worked as a Research Assistant for the Design Studies Hemp Lab, a production assistant for Professors Marianne Fairbanks and Mary Hark, and have taught an array of textile practices to undergraduate and graduate students at UW and in the community. In the summer of 2024, they received a fellowship and funding to research lace and culture in Ireland.