Noah Brooks Coalition

media release: Join us Thursday night for an evening of original jazz at Cafe CODA!

Bandleader and composer Noah Brooks brings his Coalition to the stage, blending the classic Blue Note jazz sound with modern pop influences. Drawing inspiration from artists like Bobby Timmons, Clifford Brown, Braxton Cook, and Kamasi Washington, the group brings together memorable melodies, swinging grooves, and fresh arrangements rooted in jazz tradition.

If you’re looking for live jazz in Madison and a chance to hear original music in an intimate setting, this is a show to catch.

$15 Cover.