media release: Celebrate (or ignore) Valentine’s Day with NOAH GUTHRIE.

“Noah Guthrie is an Americana singer-songwriter and musician hailing from South Carolina. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting, Guthrie has made a significant impact on the music scene with his unique blend of Country, Americana, and Rock influences.

“Guthrie is growing leaps and bounds as a performer, the sort of charismatic presence with a huge, expressive range capable of capturing sheer, fiery intensity almost naturally.” -The Musical Divide

He first gained widespread attention with his viral YouTube covers, which showcased his powerful vocals and garnered millions of views. Guthrie’s talent caught the eye of television producers, leading to his appearances on popular shows such as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Dancing With The Stars” and FOX’s “Glee,” where he played the character Roderick Meeks in the final season. These appearances helped broaden his audience and solidified his presence in the entertainment industry.

Throughout his career, Guthrie has had the honor of opening for several legendary artists, most notably performing 12 shows with the iconic Willie Nelson. This experience not only highlighted Guthrie’s abilities as a performer but also connected him with new fans and industry veterans alike. His heartfelt, honest songwriting, dedication to his craft and ability to connect with audiences continues to propel his career forward in the Americana music scene.

“Guthrie’s roots as a South Carolinian from a musical family, run deeply Country/ Americana. But his genre-bending vocal range sets him apart sonically and could place him anywhere in the industry.” -American Songwriter

“Guthrie paints cinematic images with his words that transport you to the ‘Blue Wall’, the name the Native Americans gave to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guthrie is as adept at a smooth falsetto as he is a bluesy rasp akin to Greg Allman. The guy can really sing.” -Red Guitar Music