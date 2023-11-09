× Expand noahjameshittner.com Noah James Hittner

media release: Musician and author, Noah James Hittner, was born and raised in the beautiful driftless region of the rural Midwest, where his work has led him to appear on both radio and network television.

Influenced by everything from folk-rock to hip-hop, Noah has recorded and released several albums which blend the singer-songwriter, acoustic, rock, urban, and electronic styles into a singular Acoustic-Tronic genre.

Noah James Hittner’s 3rd solo album, willing is available now on all major streaming and download platforms.