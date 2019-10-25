Noah John & Ringing Iron

press release: The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective presents the Sugar Maple Concert Series. The series continues in the tradition of the Sugar Maple Music Festival by bringing a wide variety of roots music artists to Madison. Held at the North Street Cabaret, these shows feature the finest regional and national musicians in the genres of Cajun, bluegrass and bluesy Americana folk.

October brings the bluegrass group Noah John and Ringing Iron. Hailed as Americana country bluegrass, the band combines guitar, upright bass, harmonica, cajon, mandolin, fiddle, dobro and banjo coupled with Noah John’s cutting country yet bluesy vocals. Friday, October 25 at 8 pm.