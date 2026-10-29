media release: Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will bring his music to Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday, May 26, 2027, adding another major concert to Wisconsin Athletics’ historic venue.

Camp Randall Stadium’s lineup for 2027 will also include the previously announced Metallica concert on Saturday, June 12, 2027. Since concerts returned to Camp Randall Stadium in 2025, the venue has hosted Coldplay and Morgan Wallen in 2025 as well as AC/DC in 2026.

The Kohl Center has also been a popular venue for touring artists with Dave Matthews Band playing the venue on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Tickets can be found here. Other recent performances included Smashing Pumpkins, Mumford & Sons, Phish and Shinedown in 2026.

Kahan will be appearing in Madison as part of his 2027 “The Last of the Bugs World Tour,” supporting his album The Great Divide. Across his career, Kahan has amassed over 21 billion global streams, sold 19 million global albums, earned 26 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and sold over 3 million tickets worldwide. In addition to receiving two Grammy nominations, he’s been recognized by the BRIT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and more.

An artist presale sign-up is available now and closes on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. (CT) for the Noah Kahan show. Additional information regarding tickets and the concert will be announced at a later date.