Noah Kahan, Stephen Sanchez

media release: Singer and songwriter Noah Kahan is back with his new honest and heartfelt single “Stick Season” out now via Mercury Records/Republic Records—listen HERE. For Noah, the song represents his homecoming, a lyrical homage to painful but necessary transitions brought to life by the imagery of the change of seasons in his home state of Vermont.

On the song, Noah says, “I wrote ‘Stick Season’ without knowing it would become, in my opinion, the most important song of my career. It allowed me to finally cross over into the style of songwriting that I have loved my entire life, and the second I finished writing it, I felt a level of comfort and honesty that I had never previously felt since I began my journey in music. Being able to tell a story, and being able to relate back to my home in New England in such an honest way, made me believe in myself again.”

He continues, “At its core, ‘Stick Season’ is a song about feeling left behind and feeling trapped. It’s about seeing the other side of a place you thought was only beautiful. As a relationship ends, some place or someone you used to look back at so fondly quickly transforms into a memory of pain. The beauty of autumn foliage in Vermont transforms into a brown and gray wasteland as we wait for the first snow. It is an unfortunate but necessary transition, similar in so many ways to the transition from familiar lovers into heartbroken strangers. I like to look at the song as hopeful; winter will come, the snow will fall, melt, and eventually summer will be back in all its beauty. You will suffer, move on, and survive again. The last line of the song, ‘now you’re tire tracks, and one pair of shoes, and I’m split in half, but that’ll have to do’ speaks to the acknowledgement of the end, an inventory of the pieces left behind, and an acceptance of the future.”

“Stick Season” arrives on the heels of Noah’s 2021 sophomore album I Was / I Am, featuring fan favorite single “Someone Like You” feat. Joy Oladokun. Following the album release and Fall 2021 “I Was / I Am Tour,” Noah continued to write and record, unlocking a new level of himself as an artist and songwriter with his single “Stick Season” and forthcoming new music. Rife with fluttering guitar melodies, inviting vocals, and homey imagery of the Northeast on the verge of a change of seasons, the song represents another massive turning point for him. Noah first tested out “Stick Season” live on tour last year to a rousing response, and a fan’s video of the moment circulated quickly online. After performing the song live on social media, his fans reacted immediately and followers relentlessly commented about releasing the song. In an instant, Kahan’s relationship with his career was altered, his conviction for storytelling and a pursuit of a more organic sound that aligned with the folk music of his upbringing had firmly arrived.

Noah also announced his “Stick Season Tour” across North America this fall, with buzzing Nashville singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez as support.