Noah Sonie & Lizzy

press release: A night you won't soon forget!! Mentalist and Magician Noah Sonie's charming demeanor and bewildering sleight of hand will create an experience that your guests won’t find anywhere else. Comedy Stage Hypnosis Magician Lizzy Explores the hilarious side of hypnosis and discovers the amazing power and creativity of the human mind. Participants leave Lizzy’s show feeling terrific. Audience members also experience the positive affect of long-term, uncontrollable laughter! $15.