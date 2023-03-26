Noah Strube
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.
media release: Elective Voice Recital
Noah Strube, tenor
Aubrie Jacobson, piano
Members of the quartet:
Kendall TerHaar, tenor
Alec Hansen, baritone
Corey Lallo, bass
Madison Barrett, mezzo
Jane Krasovich, violin
……
Noah Strube is an award winning tenor vocalist, whose achievements include first prizes in both the Wisconsin and National NATS competitions, and the Madison Area Music Association’s award for best Youth Male Vocalist. He is renowned for his collaborative nature, positive attitude, and sincerity. He has experience in many areas of the performing arts both on and offstage, as well as in front of and behind the camera during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roles with University Opera include Toby in Sweeney Todd, Mayor Upfold in Albert Herring, and Gastone/Giuseppe in La traviata. In addition to his opera and musical theatre work, he sings in numerous choral ensembles, including UW–Madison’s Concert Choir, and Bethel Lutheran Church’s choir as their Tenor Section Leader. He also occasionally plays the tuba. He is currently a student of Professor Mimmi Fulmer, working towards his Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance with a certificate in Education Studies. He will start applying for Master’s Programs this fall.