Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Elective Voice Recital

Noah Strube, tenor

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

Members of the quartet:

Kendall TerHaar, tenor

Alec Hansen, baritone

Corey Lallo, bass

Madison Barrett, mezzo

Jane Krasovich, violin

……

Noah Strube is an award winning tenor vocalist, whose achievements include first prizes in both the Wisconsin and National NATS competitions, and the Madison Area Music Association’s award for best Youth Male Vocalist. He is renowned for his collaborative nature, positive attitude, and sincerity. He has experience in many areas of the performing arts both on and offstage, as well as in front of and behind the camera during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roles with University Opera include Toby in Sweeney Todd, Mayor Upfold in Albert Herring, and Gastone/Giuseppe in La traviata. In addition to his opera and musical theatre work, he sings in numerous choral ensembles, including UW–Madison’s Concert Choir, and Bethel Lutheran Church’s choir as their Tenor Section Leader. He also occasionally plays the tuba. He is currently a student of Professor Mimmi Fulmer, working towards his Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance with a certificate in Education Studies. He will start applying for Master’s Programs this fall.