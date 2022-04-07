ONLINE: Noam Chomsky and David Barsamian

The talk is co-hosted by A Room of One's Own and The Progressive. Watch the livestream via Facebook Live or The Progressive's YouTube channel .

press release: The Progressive magazine, together with A Room of One’s Own Books, is pleased to present Noam Chomsky and David Barsamian in conversation about two new books:

Chronicles of Dissent (Haymarket Books) Released in February 2022

Conducted from 1984 to 1996, these interviews first appeared in the books Chronicles of Dissent, Keeping the Rabble in Line, and Class Warfare, all published by the independent publisher Common Courage Press in Monroe, Maine. This omnibus collection includes a new introduction by David Barsamian, looking back on conversations and engagement with Chomsky’s ideas that now span decades, as well as a classic essay by Alexander Cockburn on Chomsky that served as the introduction to one of the original volumes.

And

Notes on Resistance (Haymarket Books) forthcoming in August 2022

In this completely original set of interviews between the legendary duo of Noam Chomsky and David Barsamian, the two confront topics such as the pandemic, the wealth gap (made worse because of the pandemic), climate destruction, the increasing power of the corporate owned media, systematic racism, Big Tech, and more.

