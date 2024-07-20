media release: NOAMZ is an emerging force in the alternative soul scene. Her mixed background and upbringing between the Midwest, France, and the Caribbean shape her eclectic style of music. Drawing inspiration from jazz, indie, and hip hop, her powerful sound, vibrates with soulful flute, pulsing electronics, powerful vocals, and poignant lyrics. Her shows are a mesmerizing experience featuring one artist, performing 5 different instruments, & telling the story of her heartache, growth, and desire to live freely. $10 Cover.