press release: Noble Knight Games Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting, Saturday, December 1, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., 2835 Commerce Park Dr, Fitchburg

Noble Knight Games invites you to their Grand Opening on Saturday December 1st! The festivities will begin at 11am, and will include a raffle of $5,000 in games throughout the day. Check out their new space and enjoy demos, tournaments, prizes, free-to-play games for kids and adults, food trucks, entertainment, and other fun events taking place all day long.