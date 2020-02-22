Nobunny, Solid Freex, Heather the Jerk
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Gianluca La Bruna
Nobunny in Sweden, 2016.
press release: NO COAST PRESENTS!
A Heather Hussy B-Day Bonanza!
NOBUNNY
Goner Records Royalty!
First time back in Madison since Turkeyfest 9 in 2018! Scummy and sleazy punk through a 1950s rock n roll lens. Absolutely stunning and chaotic live, every time!
SOLID FREEX
Madison's premiere primordial punks! Skate punk aesthetics with off-the-cuff and completely deranged art punk turns. For fans of The Spits, Oingo Boingo, The Didjits, XTC, Wire, ETC.
HEATHER THE JERK
Madison legend celebrating her day of birth by opening up the show with a one person band approach!
Saturday February 22, 2020
at Crystal Corner Bar
9:30 PM
21+
$10 Advance / $12 DOS
NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs.