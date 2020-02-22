Nobunny, Solid Freex, Heather the Jerk

× Expand Gianluca La Bruna Nobunny in Sweden, 2016.

press release: NO COAST PRESENTS!

A Heather Hussy B-Day Bonanza!

NOBUNNY

https://www.facebook.com/THENOBUNNY/

https://nobunnylovesyou.bandcamp.com/

Goner Records Royalty!

First time back in Madison since Turkeyfest 9 in 2018! Scummy and sleazy punk through a 1950s rock n roll lens. Absolutely stunning and chaotic live, every time!

SOLID FREEX

https://solidfreex.bandcamp.com/

Madison's premiere primordial punks! Skate punk aesthetics with off-the-cuff and completely deranged art punk turns. For fans of The Spits, Oingo Boingo, The Didjits, XTC, Wire, ETC.

HEATHER THE JERK

https://heatherthejerk.bandcamp.com/

Madison legend celebrating her day of birth by opening up the show with a one person band approach!

Saturday February 22, 2020

at Crystal Corner Bar

9:30 PM

21+

$10 Advance / $12 DOS

NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs.