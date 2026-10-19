media release: (English below)

¡CELEBREMOS 30 AÑOS DE UNIDOS!

¡UNIDOS cumple 30 años de trabajo, compromiso y acompañamiento a nuestra comunidad! Queremos celebrar este importante aniversario contigo en una noche llena de música latina, baile y conexión comunitaria.

Viernes 6 de noviembre de 2026 8pm a 11pm Atwood Music Hall, Madison

¡Celebra con nosotres! Compra tus boletos, considera hacer una donación para apoyar nuestra misión, y comparte esta invitación con tus amistades, familiares y colegas.

COMPRA TUS BOLETOS Y/O HAZ UNA DONACIÓN AQUÍ

¡Gracias por ser parte de una comunidad que trabaja por un futuro libre de violencia!

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of UNIDOS empowering survivors, strengthening families, and building a safer, healthier community for Latine individuals and families across Dane County.

NOCHE LATINA DE UNIDOS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 I 8:00 - 11:00 PM I ATWOOD MUSIC HALL

For three decades, UNIDOS has been a trusted source of hope, advocacy, healing, and connection. This milestone is an opportunity to honor the survivors, community members, volunteers, partners, and supporters who have walked alongside us and made our mission possible.

Celebrate this special evening with an unforgettable night of DJ music featuring Latin favorites, dancing, birthday cake, and the warmth of our community. Together, we will reflect on the impact we have made, honor those who have supported our work, and share our vision for the future.

Whether you have supported UNIDOS for years or are just getting to know our mission, we invite you to be part of this joyful celebration of resilience, culture, and community.

Reserve your tickets today and join us as we celebrate 30 years of impact and look ahead to the next chapter of UNIDOS.